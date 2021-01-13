SpareBank 1 SMN Contemplating issuance of senior non-preferred bond
Contact SpareBank 1 SMN:
SpareBank 1 SMN (rating Moody's A1) has mandated SpareBank 1 Markets for a potential issuance of a senior non-preferred bond. The transaction is subject to market conditions.
Contact SpareBank 1 SMN:
Deputy Head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, telephone +47 73 58 64 66
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
