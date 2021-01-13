 

3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no denying that 2020 was an incredible year for electric vehicles…And Elon Musk was the man of the hour. Never in the history of wealth accumulation has anyone shot up the ladder so quickly. In fact, Musk's net worth skyrocketed by well over $60 billion since Tesla was included in the S&P 500 index in late December. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Plug Power (NYSE: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL).

Tesla is now the 6th largest publicly traded company in the United States by market cap, overtaking stock market staples such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart, and even Johnson & Johnson. It's already worth over $834 billion and it's showing no signs of slowing. And its founder and CEO, Elon Musk, has become the world's richest man in the process, climbing from $22 billion at the end of 2019 to today's net worth of $190 billion.

While Tesla's incredible rise has dominated headlines…It's been paramount in making electric vehicles sexy. And the entire industry has reaped the benefits.

From EV producers and battery makers to companies building charging infrastructure, any and every company with a tie-in to electric vehicles has gotten the Tesla-bump. But this boom is just getting started.

If you thought 2020 was good for EVs, 2021 is already looking even more promising - and profitable. So what's the best way to get in on this exciting new industry?

The Chinese EV Giant

It wasn't so long ago that analysts and investors alike were ready to write off their losses and give up on electric vehicle manufacturer Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO). In fact, there were even rumors that the automaker was on the brink of bankruptcy. But the Chinese Tesla rival powered on, blew away estimates, and most importantly, kept its balance sheet in line. And its efforts have paid off - in a big way.

On January 1st, 2020, Nio was trading at just $3.24 per share…But after reporting a record number of deliveries, launching its revolutionary "Battery-as-a-service" platform, and a multi-billion-dollar bump from Chinese investors, the company's stock price skyrocketed by 1604%, starting off the year at $59 per share.

Nio has made all the right moves over the past year to turn heads on the streets and in the marketplace... From its stunningly beautiful - and fast - EP9 supercar to its new line of family-friendly high-performance sedans, Nio is well on its way to retaking control of its local market from Elon Musk's electric vehicle giant.

