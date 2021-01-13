Quotient to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

Quotient will issue a press release and post a Stockholder Letter on its website’s Investor Relations section at http://investors.quotient.com . Following the release of financials, management will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT/ 2:00 p.m. PDT.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

To access the call, we encourage you to pre-register to eliminate long wait times, using this link: Quotient Q4 2020 Earnings Pre Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. Registration will be open through the live call. We suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code. You may also access the call and register with a live operator by dialing (866) 270-1533, or (412) 317-0797 outside the U.S., at least 15 minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. PDT start time.

A live webcast will be available at http://investors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

