 

Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum Accepted for Review by the National Medical Products Administration in China

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application submitted to the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) by the Company’s partner in China, Qilu Pharmaceutical, was accepted for review. If the IND is approved, Qilu will be authorized to conduct the proposed clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of VicineumTM in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in Greater China. The Company’s lead program, Vicineum, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial in the United States (US) for the treatment of high-risk, bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive NMIBC. In December 2020, the Company completed the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for Vicineum to the FDA.

“The IND submission and acceptance for review by the NMPA for Vicineum in China is a significant milestone for Sesen Bio and our mission of saving and improving the lives of patients with cancer around the world. This accomplishment further highlights the productive collaboration we have with our partner Qilu Pharmaceutical” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “Vicineum is a highly differentiated and potentially best-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of NMIBC. Given the positive Phase 3 trial results achieved in the US and the highly experienced clinical oncology team at Qilu Pharmaceutical, we are optimistic on the prospects for a successful trial. We look forward to continuing to work with Qilu Pharmaceutical and the NMPA to develop and commercialize Vicineum in China.”

The proposed open-label, single-arm, multi-center bridging trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Vicineum in approximately 53 patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary disease, high-grade Ta papillary disease or T1 papillary disease of any grade. Patients will be required to have failed previous treatment with BCG for inclusion in the trial. The primary endpoints are the complete response rate (for CIS patients) and the recurrence-free rate (for papillary patients) at 6 months, with the complete response rate and the recurrence-free rate at 3 months, safety and tolerability as the secondary endpoints.

