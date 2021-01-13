 

TiVo and Cox Communications Extend IP Agreement

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) today announced that Cox Communications has entered into a multi-year extension of its intellectual property agreement for the company’s media-related patent portfolios.

As the largest private telecom company in the U.S., Cox is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. They proudly provide a variety of home and business services to customers across its national footprint, including Contour TV, high-speed internet, Homelife home automation and security, and home phone.

“Our patent license renewal with Cox Communications further confirms the substantial relevance and value of TiVo’s intellectual property portfolios, particularly in the U.S. pay-TV market,” said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi.

TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create market-leading technologies and broadly licensing them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVo’s innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch, and enjoy all their content across a multitude of platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Source: Xperi Holding Corp

XPER – I

