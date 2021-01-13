 

Deluxe to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET (3:45 p.m. CT). All interested persons may listen to the call by dialing 1-615-247-0252 (access code 3364057). The audio and accompanying slides will be available via a simultaneous webcast on the investor relations website at www.deluxe.com/investor. For those unable to listen live, a replay will be available after 8 p.m. ET through midnight on February 12, 2021 by dialing 1-404-537-3406 (access code 3364057).

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay and get paid, accelerate growth, and operate more efficiently. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports approximately 4.5 million small businesses, over 4,000 financial institutions, hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com/deluxecorp, www.linkedin.com/company/deluxe, or www.twitter.com/deluxecorp.

Deluxe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Deluxe to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 4, 2021 Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. On the same day, management will hold an open-access conference call at 4:45 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Deluxe to Participate in Needham Annual Virtual Growth Conference