PPG Launches Traffic Solutions Business Following Ennis-Flint Acquisition

The business unit will manufacture and supply a broad, global portfolio of pavement-marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced technologies, to customers in government, military, contracting, commercial infrastructure, engineering and architecture. The newly-formed business unit will also partner with PPG’s mobility team to identify opportunities to supply innovative coatings to help support infrastructure needs that enable autonomous driving and enhance future autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicle solutions.

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has established a new business unit called Traffic Solutions, following the company’s December 2020 acquisition of Ennis-Flint .

The Traffic Solutions business unit joins PPG’s Architectural Coatings, Aerospace, Automotive Refinish, and Protective and Marine Coatings strategic business units as part of PPG’s Performance Coatings reportable segment.

“We are excited about the new capabilities and growth opportunities in Traffic Solutions and the business unit’s complementary fit within PPG’s portfolio,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “As we strive to enhance our existing mobility technologies, the Traffic Solutions business unit will expand our capability to support improved infrastructure for safer driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems.”

