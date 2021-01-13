 

PPG Launches Traffic Solutions Business Following Ennis-Flint Acquisition

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has established a new business unit called Traffic Solutions, following the company’s December 2020 acquisition of Ennis-Flint.

The business unit will manufacture and supply a broad, global portfolio of pavement-marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced technologies, to customers in government, military, contracting, commercial infrastructure, engineering and architecture. The newly-formed business unit will also partner with PPG’s mobility team to identify opportunities to supply innovative coatings to help support infrastructure needs that enable autonomous driving and enhance future autonomous, connected, electric and shared vehicle solutions.

The Traffic Solutions business unit joins PPG’s Architectural Coatings, Aerospace, Automotive Refinish, and Protective and Marine Coatings strategic business units as part of PPG’s Performance Coatings reportable segment.

“We are excited about the new capabilities and growth opportunities in Traffic Solutions and the business unit’s complementary fit within PPG’s portfolio,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “As we strive to enhance our existing mobility technologies, the Traffic Solutions business unit will expand our capability to support improved infrastructure for safer driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems.”

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

