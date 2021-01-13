 

Morgan Stanley Private Credit Announces Junior Capital Financing for Talent Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Morgan Stanley Private Credit (“MSPC”) is pleased to announce its role as co-lead arranger in providing junior capital securities to Talent Systems LLC (“Talent Systems”) that will support refinancing of existing debt facilities and the company’s acquisition of Spotlight Unlimited (“Spotlight”). Talent Systems is a portfolio company of Caltius Equity Partners (“Caltius Equity”), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.

“We are pleased to support Talent Systems in its acquisition of Spotlight and look forward to a successful partnership over the coming years,” said Ashwin Krishnan, Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager of Morgan Stanley Private Credit.

“We believe this transaction positions Talent Systems as a leading provider of talent discovery technology and services across the global entertainment industry,” said Bill Gassman, Executive Director of Morgan Stanley Private Credit.

“Talent Systems is well-capitalized for growth, and we are excited to partner with Morgan Stanley in this important chapter for the company,” said Garrick Ahn, Partner at Caltius Equity.

“Spotlight is an important milestone acquisition for Talent Systems, solidifying our market position and product offerings for our clients,” said Rafi Gordon and Alex Amin, co-CEOs of Talent Systems.

About Talent Systems

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Talent Systems provides online technology, software and services that connect casting directors and studios with agents and actors to facilitate the effective discovery, auditioning and hiring of talent for commercials, TV and film productions. Spotlight is the leading online casting platform for TV, film, commercial and theater productions in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit the website: https://corp.castingnetworks.com/about/.

About Caltius

Caltius Equity, founded in 1999, buys and builds lower middle market companies in the business services, industrial services, IT and managed services and consumer services industries. The Los Angeles-based firm invests in controlling or substantial minority ownership positions in businesses generating EBITDA from $4 million to $12 million at the time of its initial investment. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.caltius.com/equity-partners/.

About Morgan Stanley Private Credit

Morgan Stanley Private Credit, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a private credit platform focused on direct lending and opportunistic private credit investment in North America and Western Europe. The Morgan Stanley Private Credit team invests across the capital structure, including senior secured term loans, unitranche loans, junior debt, structured equity and common equity co-investments. For further information, please visit the website: https://www.morganstanley.com/im/privatecredit.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Morgan Stanley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Morgan Stanley Private Credit Announces Junior Capital Financing for Talent Systems Morgan Stanley Private Credit (“MSPC”) is pleased to announce its role as co-lead arranger in providing junior capital securities to Talent Systems LLC (“Talent Systems”) that will support refinancing of existing debt facilities and the company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Morgan Stanley Energy Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with SolMicroGrid
06.01.21
Aktien New York: Georgia-Wahlen bescheren Dow und S&P 500 Rekorde - Nasdaq lahmt
04.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: 2021 dürfte für US-Indizes mit neuen Rekorden starten
04.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: United Internet weiter erholt - Warburg optimistisch
22.12.20
ROUNDUP/Kreise: HeidelbergCement erwägt Verkauf des Kalifornien-Geschäfts
22.12.20
Peloton, T-Mobile US, FuboTV, Apple, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Palantir, Pinterest - US-Markt
21.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
21.12.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Coronapaket mildert Sorgen über neue Virus-Variante
21.12.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Höhenflug für Tele Columbus nach Übernahmeangebot
21.12.20
ROUNDUP: Angebot für Tele Columbus - Partner und Geld für Glasfaserausbau