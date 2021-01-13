Establishment Labs Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced that CEO and Founder Juan José Chacón-Quirós will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held January 11-14, 2021. Mr. Chacón-Quirós is scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.