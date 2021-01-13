 

Establishment Labs Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, today announced that CEO and Founder Juan José Chacón-Quirós will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held January 11-14, 2021. Mr. Chacón-Quirós is scheduled to speak to conference attendees at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Establishment Labs investor relations website at https://investors.establishmentlabs.com/. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the same website following the completion of the event.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

Disclaimer

Establishment Labs Reports Preliminary Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020