Colony Capital and Digital Colony Appoint Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard as Managing Director and Head of Europe Capital Formation

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) and Digital Colony, its leading global digital infrastructure investment arm, today announced the appointment of Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard as Managing Director and Head of Europe Capital Formation for Digital Colony. Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard will be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships within the European investment community and focus on advancing Digital Colony’s strategy in the region.

“We are pleased to welcome Latifa to our best-in-class investor relations team,” said Kevin Smithen, Colony Capital and Digital Colony’s Global Head of Strategy and Capital Formation. “Latifa has an outstanding track record of developing and cultivating strong relationships with investors in Europe and focusing on new ideas and solutions, shaped by distinct market opportunities. Her insight and expertise across equity and debt capital markets will help us continue to further develop Digital Colony’s regional presence and network of partners.”

Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard joins Digital Colony from Goldman Sachs, where she most recently served as Managing Director, Head of U.K. Institutions Solution Sales since 2010. In this role, she was responsible for designing and implementing investment strategies and risk management solutions across asset classes for U.K. private and public sector pension funds, their consultants and endowments. Prior to this role, among others at Goldman Sachs, she worked on the Structured Equity Solutions team within the Investment Banking Division structuring and originating hybrid financing solutions for corporate clients.

Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard added, “I am excited to be joining Digital Colony’s investor relations and capital formation team. I look forward to working closely with Marc, Kevin, Leslie and the rest of the team to help build the firm’s global investment platform at this pivotal time in the evolution of digital infrastructure.”

About Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard

Latifa Tefridj-Gaillard brings over a decade of experience in investor relations, capital formation and financial services to Colony Capital. Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard joins Digital Colony after more than 16 years at Goldman Sachs, during which she successfully led a number of European transactions with a superior understanding of products and markets across asset classes. From 2004 to 2021, Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard held various positions at Goldman Sachs, including Managing Director, Head of U.K. Institutions Solution Sales from 2010 to 2021 and Executive Director, Cross-Asset Strategies for Pension & Insurance, Global Markets from 2008 to 2010. During her career at Goldman Sachs, Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard assisted and managed the formation of over $40 billion in funds across the capital structure, including over $5 billion for private debt strategies.

She holds a Master’s degree in Finance and Actuarial Science from ESSEC Business School in Paris. Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard also earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Banking, Finance and Insurance from Paris IX Dauphine University. Ms. Tefridj-Gaillard is fluent in English, Arabic and French and she is passionate about ESG initiatives including climate change.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform. Colony Capital, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and has over 350 employees across 18 locations in 12 countries.

About Digital Colony

Digital Colony is a leading digital infrastructure investment firm with over US$23 billion in assets under management. Launched in 2017 by Digital Bridge and Colony Capital, Digital Colony brings together Digital Bridge’s industry, operational and investment expertise, and Colony Capital’s (NYSE: CLNY) global operating platform and capital markets access. Digital Colony is a leading investor, owner and operator enabling the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity through investments in mission-critical infrastructure around the globe. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Singapore, and has over 90 investment and operating professionals. For more information, please visit www.digitalcolony.com.

