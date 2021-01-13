Deer Squad Goes Global on Nickelodeon Channels

Nickelodeon will premiere CG-animated series Deer Squad in the U.S. following a successful run overseas. The result of a partnership between iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, Nickelodeon International and VIS KIDS, a division of ViacomCBS International Studios, Deer Squad will premiere on Nickelodeon in the U.S. on Jan. 25, at 9 a.m. (ET/PT) in the preschool block. The series will continue to air regularly weekdays at 9 a.m. (ET/PT).

Deer Squad (Graphic: Business Wire)

The adventure-rescue show follows four, lovable, enthusiastic and heroic deer friends—Kai, Lola, Bobbi and Rammy—who protect the animals of Central Forest and the humans who inhabit Platinum City, a futuristic metropolis surrounding their woodland home. When there's trouble, the Deer summon their special Planet Powers of Water (Kai), Wood (Lola), Earth (Bobbi) and Sun (Rammy) to solve problems.

“We first partnered with iQIYI on the series with a worldwide audience in mind. We’re incredibly proud to see this original preschool series become the first Nickelodeon International global Chinese-originated collaborative project, as we further our commitment to developing kids-first content from around the world,” said Nina Hahn, Head of VIS KIDS and Senior Vice President of International Production & Development for Nickelodeon International.

“Deer Squad is a major breakthrough for iQIYI’s development of original children’s animation, creatively supervised by Nickelodeon International. We appreciate Nickelodeon’s international broadcasting strategy on the show, and it is great news that we have achieved No.1 in viewership in many regions. We hope that there will be more Chinese original animations to go international,” said Yang Xiaoxuan, Vice President of iQIYI and Head of Original Animation and Investment.

Nickelodeon International aired Deer Squad across Asia in August 2020, including iQIYI’s platform in China, and premiered in Australia, New Zealand and the UK later in the year. It was the #1 show in the Philippines among kids 2-141, ranked Nick Jr. as the #1 STV channel in Australia among kids 0-4 during Deer Squad premieres2 and averaged +148% in the UK compared to the timeslot benchmark3. The series is scheduled to air in Europe and Africa in March 2021.