 

Skyworks Fuels 5G Small Cell Carrier Roll Outs, Accelerates Global 5G Infrastructure Upgrade Cycle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:01  |  18   |   |   

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced a significant milestone with the shipment of over 1 million of its SKY66318-21 power amplifier (PA), the industry’s first high efficiency small cell PA with a bandwidth of 200 MHz at +28 dBm. This achievement highlights Skyworks accelerating the adoption of 5G by enabling enhanced 5G connections and powering more efficient range extension for small cells. To demonstrate the benefits of this exciting new technology, Skyworks also collaborated with Xilinx, Inc. to showcase the spectral and power efficiency achievable using the SKY66318-21 PA in 5G infrastructure applications during the CES 2021 Show.

The demonstration includes Skyworks’ SKY66318-21 high-efficiency PA, Xilinx’s Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) and Digital Pre-Distortion IP along with an RF transceiver from Texas Instruments. Featuring a highly efficient, wide instantaneous bandwidth, fully input/output matched PA with high gain and linearity, the SKY66318-21 enables newly auctioned operation in both the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and the 5G C-band, making it well positioned for “carrier sharing” where multiple operators can take advantage of the opportunity to share the same equipment. The demonstration may be viewed by visiting the Skyworks CES virtual booth.

According to a Nov. 2020 report published by Allied Market Research1, the small cell 5G network industry is expected to reach $8.32 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 43% from 2020 to 2027. The report also notes that the rise in network densification, increase in mobile data traffic, advent of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, and growth in investment in 5G infrastructure by several economies have driven the growth of the global small cell 5G network market.

“For emerging 5G environments, it is critical that the PA can deliver increased efficiency while meeting challenging out-of-band emissions and EVM requirements,” said Dan Mansur, vice president of marketing, Wired and Wireless Group at Xilinx. “We are delighted to collaborate with Skyworks and TI to provide our highly adaptable CFR and DPD IP which offers a scalable digital front-end solution to address future RF PA efficiency needs.”

Seite 1 von 3


Skyworks Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skyworks Fuels 5G Small Cell Carrier Roll Outs, Accelerates Global 5G Infrastructure Upgrade Cycle Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced a significant milestone with the shipment of over 1 million of its SKY66318-21 power amplifier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Skyworks Partners with ASUS to Launch World’s First Ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E Extended Band Router
05.01.21
Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Virtual Forum

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.07.20
53
UBS AG stuft Skyworks Solutions auf buy