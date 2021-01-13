 

Facedrive Health’s TraceSCAN Endorsed by LiUNA as the Wearable Contact-Tracing Solution of Choice, Following Provincial State of Emergency Announcement

Facedrive Inc. (“Facedrive”) (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF) , a Canadian “people-and-planet first” tech ecosystem, is honored to announce that TraceSCAN, Facedrive Health’s proprietary contact-tracing solution, has been endorsed by Labourers’ International Union of North America (“LiUNA”) for implementation across its construction sites. This endorsement comes on the heels of the Government of Ontario declaring an official state of emergency with additional measures of lockdown.

In response to a significant escalation in COVID-19 cases and the corresponding risk to the province’s emergency, hospital and long-term care systems, the Government of Ontario announced an official state of emergency and Stay-At-Home Order (the “Emergency Order”) on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59922/ontario-declares-second-provi ....)

In response to this, LiUNA, one of the largest labour unions in North America representing over 130,000 members across Canada predominantly in construction – including many men and women who have been deemed essential in the face of various stay-at-home emergency orders – has recommended implementing TraceSCAN, the Bluetooth powered wearable contact-tracing solution across its sites. LiUNA has recently carried out a pilot project with TraceSCAN and, following its successful completion, endorsed implementation of TraceSCAN across all its construction sites for the duration of the state of emergency and Emergency Order. LiUNA intends to continue implementing TraceSCAN across its worksites even after the Emergency Order is lifted as a means to continue providing a safe working environment for its members.

TraceSCAN is powered by cutting-edge Bluetooth technology which enables the device to work as an independent wearable product or in conjunction with mobile-only solutions such as the Government of Canada’s COVID Alert app. As such, TraceSCAN is especially suited for work environments where employees are unable to carry cell phones in the work sites. Developed jointly by Facedrive Health and a group of researchers from the University of Waterloo, TraceSCAN had received an endorsement from the Government of Ontario and rapidly expanded its use case scenarios into multiple business sectors such as construction, recreation, travel, food processing and other industries following spiking demand for multifunctional connected health solutions.

