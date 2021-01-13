 

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Announces Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal 2021 Q3 Results and Raises Fiscal 2021 Financial Guidance

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused healthcare technology solutions, today announced preliminary unaudited fiscal 2021 third quarter results and increased annual guidance for fiscal year 2021 as summarized below.

Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • For the fiscal 2021 third quarter, on a GAAP basis, preliminary unaudited revenue is expected to be between $140 and $142 million, compared to $137.7 million in the third quarter a year ago.
  • On a GAAP basis, preliminary unaudited fully diluted net income (loss) per share for the fiscal 2021 third quarter is expected to be between ($0.01) and $0.03, compared to $0.07 net income per share in the third quarter a year ago.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, preliminary fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2021 third quarter is expected to be between $0.24 and $0.26 compared to $0.23 in the fiscal third quarter a year ago.

These financial results for the fiscal third quarter are preliminary and subject to change in connection with the completion of the company’s quarter-end closing process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the fiscal third quarter of 2021.

Raising Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Outlook

NextGen Healthcare is raising guidance to:

  • An annual revenue range between $547 and $555 million from the prior range of $535 and $551 million
  • An annual non-GAAP earnings per share range between $0.92 and $0.98 from the prior range of $0.83 and $0.93

“As we moved through the year, we have seen accelerated commercial success, therefore we are raising our guidance to reflect our revised expectations,” said Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “Our raised guidance expectations also take into account some uncertainty in the macro environment given the current stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to sharing more details on our fiscal third quarter results during our earnings call in two weeks.”

Presenting at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

As previously announced, NextGen Healthcare president and CEO Rusty Frantz and CFO Jamie Arnold will participate in the 39th Annual Virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Investors may access the live webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investor.nextgen.com. An archived version of this presentation and an audio replay will remain posted for a limited time.

