Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 3, 2021, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.