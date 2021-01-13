 

Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results

13.01.2021   

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on February 3, 2021, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website. A link to the press release will also be available via the Howmet Aerospace Twitter handle @HowmetAerospace at https://twitter.com/HowmetAerospace.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

 

Day:

February 3, 2021

 

 

Time:

10:00 AM ET

 

 

Hosts:

John Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer

 

Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

Call:

+1 (833) 519-1352

 

(918) 922-6504 (International)

 

Conference ID: 8448239

 

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 9:45 AM ET

 

 

Webcast:

Available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com
(audio and slides).

 

 

Replay Information

 

 

 

A replay of the call will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com from February 3, 2021 at 1:10 PM ET until February 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

 

 

Replay:

(855) 859-2056

 

+ 1 (404) 537-3406 (International)

 

Conference ID: 8448239

 

Or access via the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

 

 

About Howmet Aerospace
 Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. In 2019, the businesses of Howmet Aerospace reported annual revenue of over $7 billion. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information
 Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

