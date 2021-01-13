 

Acutus Medical Reports Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results:

  • Preliminary unaudited revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.4 million to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 259% to 289% increase over the same quarter last year.
  • Preliminary revenue for the full year 2020 is expected to be in the range of $8.3 million to $8.5 million, a 193% to 200% increase over full year 2019 revenue.
  • Worldwide installed base of second generation AcQMap consoles increased to 51 as of December 31, 2020, up from 37 at the end of the prior quarter – bringing the total installed base of AcQMap consoles to 58 as of December 31, 2020.
  • Mapping procedural growth of over 35% versus prior quarter, in spite of COVID-19 impacts.

“During the fourth quarter we made important progress across virtually all aspects of our business. This included the expected continued installed base build; rapid release of key enhancements on many elements of our product line; our first approval to initiate an IDE indication trial as negotiated with the FDA; continued strong momentum with our global marketing partnership with Biotronik; and significant regulatory approvals allowing us to market our novel left heart access products and our state-of-the-art force sensing ablation system into CE Mark governed geographies,” said Vince Burgess, President & CEO of Acutus. “As a result, we are well positioned to deliver on our strategy of providing the large and fast growing EP market with a truly comprehensive and highly differentiated EP product line. As with many procedurally-based medtech companies, during the quarter we experienced significant business disruptions at many hospitals due to renewed pandemic concerns and procedural slowdowns/shutdowns in all of our key geographies. Based on the trends we are seeing, we expect these COVID-related headwinds to continue at least into the first half of 2021. During these challenging times, our efforts remain focused on continuing to build our installed base and driving positive customer experiences, which we believe will position the company for rapid share growth and revenue expansion when pandemic headwinds soften.”

