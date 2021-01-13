 

Jounce Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1 INNATE Study of JTX-8064 (LILRB2/ILT4 Inhibitor) Monotherapy and PD-1 Inhibitor Combination Therapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

- INNATE is a robust Phase 1 study designed to dose escalate quickly and demonstrate proof of concept for JTX-8064 monotherapy and PD-1i combinations -

- Tumor-specific expansion cohorts to include PD-(L)1i resistant and sensitive tumors and
 PD-(L)1i naïve and experienced patients -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the initiation of patient enrollment in the INNATE Phase 1 clinical study of its lead macrophage program JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with either JTX-4014, its internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. JTX-8064, the first tumor-associated macrophage candidate developed from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform, is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to specifically bind to the macrophage receptor Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2/ILT4), inhibiting LILRB2 binding with its ligands and reprogramming immune-suppressive macrophages to enhance anti-tumor immunity.

“We are pleased to announce we have dosed the first patient in our INNATE Phase 1 study which is designed to progress quickly through dose escalation and demonstrate proof of concept in tumor specific expansion cohorts,” said Beth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer at Jounce Therapeutics. “Expansion cohorts in INNATE will address multiple different patient populations, including PD-(L)1 inhibitor naïve patients with both PD-(L)1 inhibitor sensitive and resistant tumor types, and PD-(L)1 inhibitor experienced patients whose tumors were resistant to PD-(L)1 inhibitors. Patients with PD-(L)1 inhibitor resistant tumors represent a large and growing unmet medical need. We believe LILRB2 may function as an immune checkpoint for macrophages and JTX-8064 may have the potential to restore PD-(L)1 inhibitor activity in otherwise resistant settings. INNATE will also assess pharmacodynamic and potential predictive biomarkers to guide future development, aligning with Jounce’s philosophy of developing the right immunotherapies for the right patients.”

