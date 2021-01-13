XERI Nanotech Lubricants Produce Initial Sales

Breakthrough Green Anti-Friction Technology seeks to disrupt $55 Billion Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has been working with its strategic alliance partner, Xeriant Europe s.r.o., to launch a line of next-generation eco-friendly metal conditioners and lubricants under the brand names XERI-MC and XERI-L, which are in the process of being sold worldwide under an exclusive licensing agreement. Initial orders have started, and product has already been shipped to companies in 14 countries. As with other advanced materials, the implications for this technology reach far beyond aerospace, with potential use in a broad range of automotive, energy, industrial, military and marine applications.



XERI-MC increases the performance and efficiency of machinery while decreasing maintenance and downtime, which can have major economic benefits. Invented for aircraft engines, XERI-MC is effective under extreme pressure and temperature conditions. Its powerful, non-toxic XERI Metal Conditioner nanofilm agent, on a molecular level, significantly reduces metal-to-metal friction and the related negative side effects such as heat, energy consumption, noise, and wear and tear on parts. XERI-MC also extends the life of metal parts by reducing corrosion and repelling water. XERI-MC has been demonstrated to be beneficial in automobiles, trucks, farm equipment, drilling systems, ships, army equipment and biogas plants. A biogas company in the Czech Republic, Bioplyn Jílové s.r.o., is now using XERI-MC at one of their plants to save energy in producing electricity. There are 554 biogas plants in the Czech Republic and tens of thousands worldwide, which reaches 50 million when small bioenergy sites, called micro-scale digesters, are included.

“This is one of many advanced materials that Xeriant Europe is securing under exclusive licensing agreements for Xeriant to generate near-term revenue and profitability, each with enormous potential in aerospace and other industries,” stated Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy.

Xeriant Aerospace and Xeriant Europe have been working together to source and secure novel high-potential eco-friendly products and technologies in the Czech Republic.

Throughout history, the aerospace industry has been at the leading edge of many game-changing technological breakthroughs which have led to the commercialization of spinoff products across various industries. The global lubricants market was estimated at $55 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $80 billion by 2027, according to a November 2020 published report by Precedence Research.