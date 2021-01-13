 

XERI Nanotech Lubricants Produce Initial Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:05  |  37   |   |   

Breakthrough Green Anti-Friction Technology seeks to disrupt $55 Billion Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has been working with its strategic alliance partner, Xeriant Europe s.r.o., to launch a line of next-generation eco-friendly metal conditioners and lubricants under the brand names XERI-MC and XERI-L, which are in the process of being sold worldwide under an exclusive licensing agreement. Initial orders have started, and product has already been shipped to companies in 14 countries. As with other advanced materials, the implications for this technology reach far beyond aerospace, with potential use in a broad range of automotive, energy, industrial, military and marine applications.

XERI-MC increases the performance and efficiency of machinery while decreasing maintenance and downtime, which can have major economic benefits. Invented for aircraft engines, XERI-MC is effective under extreme pressure and temperature conditions. Its powerful, non-toxic XERI Metal Conditioner nanofilm agent, on a molecular level, significantly reduces metal-to-metal friction and the related negative side effects such as heat, energy consumption, noise, and wear and tear on parts. XERI-MC also extends the life of metal parts by reducing corrosion and repelling water. XERI-MC has been demonstrated to be beneficial in automobiles, trucks, farm equipment, drilling systems, ships, army equipment and biogas plants. A biogas company in the Czech Republic, Bioplyn Jílové s.r.o., is now using XERI-MC at one of their plants to save energy in producing electricity. There are 554 biogas plants in the Czech Republic and tens of thousands worldwide, which reaches 50 million when small bioenergy sites, called micro-scale digesters, are included.

“This is one of many advanced materials that Xeriant Europe is securing under exclusive licensing agreements for Xeriant to generate near-term revenue and profitability, each with enormous potential in aerospace and other industries,” stated Xeriant CEO, Keith Duffy.  

Xeriant Aerospace and Xeriant Europe have been working together to source and secure novel high-potential eco-friendly products and technologies in the Czech Republic.

Throughout history, the aerospace industry has been at the leading edge of many game-changing technological breakthroughs which have led to the commercialization of spinoff products across various industries. The global lubricants market was estimated at $55 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $80 billion by 2027, according to a November 2020 published report by Precedence Research.

Seite 1 von 3


Xeriant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XERI Nanotech Lubricants Produce Initial Sales Breakthrough Green Anti-Friction Technology seeks to disrupt $55 Billion IndustryBOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today that it has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Xeriant Projects Significant Revenue Through Acquisition of European Operations
22.12.20
A Word of Thanks and Warm Holiday Wishes from the CEO and Founder of Xeriant
17.12.20
Xeriant Signs JV LOI with Coflow Jet to Develop Revolutionary “Green” Wing Technology