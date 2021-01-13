 

SeaChange International Appoints Chairman Robert Pons as Executive Chairman; Board of Directors Initiates Search for New CEO to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has appointed Chairman Roberts Pons as Executive Chairman, effective January 8, 2021. Pons succeeds Yossi Aloni, who resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), President and as a director of the Company to pursue other interests. Pons joined SeaChange’s board in February 2019 and was appointed Chairman in December 2019. Pons has assumed operating responsibilities and will continue to do so until a new CEO has been appointed.

SeaChange’s board has initiated a search process for a new CEO to lead and execute the company's long-term plan to drive growth at scale.

“We have a talented and highly capable leadership team that has positioned SeaChange as the leading technology provider enabling operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and manage their content delivery needs,” said Pons. “This favorable positioning has allowed the Company to secure 39 Framework new wins since introducing the platform in 2019, including the recent win with one of the largest mobile network operators globally, which is the most meaningful in Company history. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and Board to build on this momentum while ensuring a quick and seamless transition to the new CEO.”

Jeff Tuder, Vice Chairman of the Board, commented: “We are fortunate to have Bob step in as Executive Chairman to ensure continuity and execution of strategy while we search for a permanent CEO to lead SeaChange through its next phase of growth. Bob has more than 30 years of management and board experience, including a proven track record creating shareholder value for other leading technology companies he has been involved with.”

About SeaChange International, Inc.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for more than 50 million subscribers worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution, the Framework, enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video service. This includes back-office, media asset management, ad management, analytics, and a client application for set-top boxes (STB), Smart-TVs and mobile devices. Framework is available as a product or managed service, and can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid. For more information, please visit www.seachange.com.

SeaChange Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
SEAC@gatewayir.com


Seachange International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SeaChange International Appoints Chairman Robert Pons as Executive Chairman; Board of Directors Initiates Search for New CEO to Lead Company's Next Phase of Growth WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has appointed Chairman Roberts Pons as Executive Chairman, effective January 8, 2021. Pons succeeds …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Upsize to Its Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $33 Million
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
The SeaChange Framework Solution Enabling Content Owners & Providers a Complete OTT Streaming Platform with New Advertising and Subscription Revenue Streams

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
6
SeaChange International Inc - Produkte für Fernsehdienstleister und Medienunternehmen