 

CTO Realty Growth Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA (Toll Free)
International
Canada (Toll Free)
 1-888-317-6003
1-412-317-6061
1-866-284-3684

To access the conference call, enter 0116865 when prompted.

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cto210219.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to www.ctorealtygrowth.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) is a publicly traded diversified real estate investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.4 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

Contact: Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@ctoreit.com



