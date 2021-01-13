CEO End of Year Address

Gold Bull was born in August of 2020 and has come a long way since then, with the support of new and old shareholders and team members. Gold Bull has over the past six months established itself as a major new presence in gold exploration in the United States off the back of a new vision and three gold project acquisitions located in Nevada and Utah, USA.

I am proud to summarize that in the last few months, Gold Bull has successfully:

Established a Company culture that is driven by a commitment to our values

Assembled a world class exploration and development Board and Management team

Raised CDN$13.8 million via an oversubscribed placement

Acquired the Sandman Project, NV

Acquired the Big Balds Project, NV

Acquired the Coyote Project, UT

The Sandman acquisition from Newmont, includes an existing NI43-101 resource of 309,900 ounces of gold (271,900 oz Au in Measured & Indicated category plus an Inferred Resource of 38,000 oz as per 2007, NI43-101 Resource Estimate – please refer to www.goldbull.ca for more details). This gold resource underpins our current valuation and exposes our shareholders to immense exploration upside potential in 2021. Since the 2007 resource estimate was conducted at Sandman, millions of dollars of additional drilling has been completed by Newmont. Gold Bull has commissioned an updated resource estimate to incorporate the additional drilling, which is anticipated to be finished in late January. Sandman is located in a very fertile geological setting along a major gold trend in Nevada. Due to sand cover obscuring the geology, much of the project remains undrilled despite numerous compelling targets. Gold Bull is in the process of transferring the Bond and associated Permits from Newmont’s name to Gold Bull’s name. There are no claw-backs or free carried interests on the asset, Gold Bull purchased 100% of Sandman from Newmont, in cash.

Gold Bull has defined new drill targets via a 3D IP Geophysical survey that was recently completed at our North Hill prospect within Sandman. This geophysical method is proving highly effective at identifying known gold mineralisation, therefore we have great hopes for utilizing it more broadly in our exploration campaigns that are coming up. RC drilling at Sandman is anticipated to commence as soon as the permit transfers have been completed, in Q1 2021.