 

Bragg Gaming Launches with Betway

ORYX’s premium titles to offer a new dimension of content to the global online sports betting and casino’s players.

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), announced today that its entire RGS portfolio has gone live with leading global online sports betting and casino operator Betway via their market-leading ORYX Hub platform. Betway is licensed in several key jurisdictions. 

With new legislation entering into force in Germany in 2021, the country presents a great opportunity for both parties and ORYX’s content has been designed to be fully compliant with the latest German transition period guidelines and will also be ready for the next wave of requirements. ORYX’s portfolio includes games from its exclusive RGS studios such as GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem and will initially be available to expectant players in the .com and German markets. 

“We’re delighted to see our partnership with Betway go live and our titles are going to offer a new dimension of content to their players,” said Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Our RGS content has already been proven strong in Germany and beyond, and this partnership will further strengthen the reach and reputation for both our companies.”

“Seeing the array of premium content from ORYX become available to our customers is the result of hard work and close collaboration,” said Paul Adkins, Marketing and Operations Director at Betway. It’s great news for everyone involved and we’re sure that it’s the start of a relationship that will be a huge success.”

According to the deal, Betway will also be able to use ORYX’s player engagement tools and data services available via ORYX Hub. These player engagement tools include free spins, tournaments and leaderboards. 

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and is compliant, certified or approved in 18 other major jurisdictions.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg's main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator. Through this brand and targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry.

About Betway Group
Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative, entertaining and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in countries including the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany and Ireland. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,500 people.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a fair, safe and responsible environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA. It is also a partner of the Professional Players Federation (PPF) and is a donor to many responsible gambling charities, including GambleAware. 

