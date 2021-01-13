IBEX to Livestream Annual Meeting on January 20

In order to comply with government decrees related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of IBEX’s shareholders and employees, shareholders are asked not to attend the Meeting in person. In order to make the Meeting accessible to shareholders and others, IBEX will livestream the Meeting. To access the Meeting, please follow the instructions below:

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) announces that the location of its annual meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 has been changed to IBEX’s head office, 5485 Paré Street, Suite 100, Montreal, Québec H4P 1P7 and the time of the Meeting has been changed to 11 a.m.

Step 1: Log in online at:

https://ca1se.voxco.com/SE/?st=imZLd8veiGjZbfnvf%2FmRl59kW7%2B2YshJtPF ...

Step 2: Complete the short survey to register for the Meeting.

Step 3: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email sent to the email address you provide in the survey. On the day before the Meeting, you will receive another confirmation email with access instructions for the Meeting.

IBEX shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by returning their proxy forms by 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on January 18, 2021. Only registered shareholders and duly-appointed proxyholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets proteins for biomedical use through its wholly-owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

