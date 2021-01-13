 

IBEX to Livestream Annual Meeting on January 20

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:02  |  25   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) announces that the location of its annual meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 has been changed to IBEX’s head office, 5485 Paré Street, Suite 100, Montreal, Québec H4P 1P7 and the time of the Meeting has been changed to 11 a.m.

In order to comply with government decrees related to the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of IBEX’s shareholders and employees, shareholders are asked not to attend the Meeting in person. In order to make the Meeting accessible to shareholders and others, IBEX will livestream the Meeting. To access the Meeting, please follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Log in online at:

https://ca1se.voxco.com/SE/?st=imZLd8veiGjZbfnvf%2FmRl59kW7%2B2YshJtPF ...

Step 2: Complete the short survey to register for the Meeting.

Step 3: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email sent to the email address you provide in the survey. On the day before the Meeting, you will receive another confirmation email with access instructions for the Meeting.

IBEX shareholders are encouraged to vote prior to the Meeting by returning their proxy forms by 5:00 p.m. (eastern time) on January 18, 2021. Only registered shareholders and duly-appointed proxyholders will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX manufactures and markets proteins for biomedical use through its wholly-owned subsidiary IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Montréal, QC). IBEX Pharmaceuticals also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays, which are widely used in osteoarthritis research.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ibex.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Paul Baehr
President & CEO
IBEX Technologies Inc.
514-344-4004 x 143


Ibex Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IBEX to Livestream Annual Meeting on January 20 MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) announces that the location of its annual meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 has been changed to IBEX’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Nevada Copper Announces Upsize to Its Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to $33 Million
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board