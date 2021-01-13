 

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales Results and Update of Earnings Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
  • Fourth Quarter Same Store Sales Increased 10.5%
  • Fourth Quarter EPS Expected in the Range of $0.90 to $0.93, Exceeding High End of Prior Guidance Range
  • Fiscal 2020 Full Year EPS Expected in the Range of $2.53 to $2.56

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (Nasdaq: BGFV) (the “Company,” “we,” “our,” “us,” “Big 5”), a leading sporting goods retailer, today reported sales results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended January 3, 2021.

For the 14-week fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, net sales were $290.5 million compared to net sales of $244.1 million for the 13-week fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Same store sales increased 10.5% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company’s merchandise margins increased by approximately 240 basis points for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Preliminary selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased by approximately 470 basis points for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 versus the prior year period.

For the 53-week fiscal 2020 full year, net sales increased to $1.04 billion compared to net sales of $996.5 million for the 52-week fiscal 2019. Same store sales increased 3.0% for the fiscal 2020 full year despite periods of significant store closures during the year associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s merchandise margins increased by approximately 190 basis points for the fiscal 2020 full year compared to fiscal 2019. Preliminary SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased by approximately 320 basis points in fiscal 2020 versus the prior year.

As a result of the Company’s fiscal calendar, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 included 14 weeks, the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year included 13 weeks, the fiscal 2020 full year included 53 weeks and the prior fiscal full year included 52 weeks. The Company’s same store sales results for the fourth quarter reflect comparable 14-week periods and for the full year reflect comparable 53-week periods.

For the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, the Company now expects to generate earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.90 to $0.93, including a benefit of $0.10 per diluted share related to a favorable insurance settlement and a benefit of $0.02 per diluted share related to a reduction in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, which compares to the Company’s previous guidance for the fourth quarter of earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.35 to $0.60. For the fiscal 2020 full year, the Company now expects to generate earnings per diluted share in the range of $2.53 to $2.56, including a benefit of $0.25 per diluted share, reflecting the $0.12 per diluted share benefit noted above and a $0.13 per diluted share net benefit in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as previously disclosed. For purposes of comparison to the prior year, for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter the Company realized earnings per diluted share of $0.02, which included a charge of $0.02 per diluted share, and for the fiscal 2019 full year the Company realized earnings per diluted share of $0.40. Financial results for the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year are unaudited, preliminary and subject to final year-end accounting entries.

