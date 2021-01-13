Reflect Scientific Inc Receives Sales Contract for Cryometrix Freezers

A significant $416K order has been placed for Cryometrix B-90 blast freezers destined to ship to the US and the British Isles. The Cryometrix B-90 blast freezer is an ultra-cold refrigeration product that can rapidly cool the payload bay from +20C (68F) to -80C (-130F) in 7 minutes. The freezer technology covered under several patents uses a closed liquid nitrogen system keeping the liquid nitrogen from contact with the payload and personnel. The B-90 freezer is used in the process of creating and storing the newest biopharmaceuticals and mRNA vaccines.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc, remarked, “The B-90 is a great fit for pharmaceutical companies engaged in vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. It is essentially the only blast freezer on the market that can achieve a rapid cooling rate while maintaining excellent temperature uniformity and, in addition, able to maintain a precise storage temperature. It’s a dream come true for them.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

