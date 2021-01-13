 

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation to be Acquired by Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP for Approximately $150 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CORNING, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation’s (Corning or the Company) Board of Directors announced they have reached an agreement with an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP (Argo), an independent infrastructure investment manager, in an acquisition worth approximately $150 million. Argo has agreed to acquire all the shares outstanding of Corning common stock (OTCQX: CNIG) for $24.75/share.

The agreement is structured as a merger and provides for a 45 day “go-shop” period and will require Corning to suspend its dividend reinvestment program (DRP). Upon the completion of the merger, Corning expects to maintain its leadership team and employees with no changes in operations and customer service. Corning and Argo expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2021, but there can be no guarantee that the merger will be completed when expected.

Mike German, Corning Natural Gas Holding Company CEO and President noted, “This merger will allow Corning’s three subsidiaries to access long-term capital to invest more robustly in safety, reliability, and expansion of service to the benefit of our customers and the communities we serve.” Richard Klapow, Managing Director for Argo added, “Argo has a substantial track record as a long-term investor in the energy and utilities sector and is excited about the opportunity to invest in Corning. We were attracted to Corning’s high quality asset base, leadership, and customer commitment. Our team’s decades of experience managing gas and electric utility investments, combined with our access to long-term capital, places us in an ideal position to support Corning’s ongoing infrastructure investment program and management’s efforts in achieving its customer service goals. We look forward to working with management and other stakeholders to ensure Corning’s continued success.”

The transaction is subject to, among other customary closing conditions, the approvals of the New York Public Service Commission and the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, as well as Corning’s shareholders. Janney Montgomery Scott is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Corning and provided a fairness opinion to the company’s board of directors.

About Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation provides natural gas and electric service to customers in New York and Pennsylvania through its operating subsidiaries Corning Natural Gas, Pike County Light & Power, and Leatherstocking Gas Company.

