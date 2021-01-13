 

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 12.01.2021; UTC+01:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
2.66 17535

total volume: 17535
total price: 46643.10
average price: 2.66


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4810998
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Atrium hohe dividendenrendite
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Kampf gegen Corona: Arbeitgeber weisen Kritik an Wirtschaft entschieden zurück
Loftware und NiceLabel schließen sich zusammen und bauen ihre weltweite Führungsposition ...
Stellungnahme zur aktuellen Berichterstattung von SZ/NDR/WDR: Vorwurf des "Behördenhoppings" ist frei erfunden und haltlos
Große Preisunterschiede beim Tanken / Benzin in Bayern am günstigsten, in Thüringen ...
FREE NOW is the First Mobility Platform to Become Net-Zero in Europe by 2030
Für ausgezeichnete Nachhaltigkeitsleistungen: Eckes-Granini Deutschland besteht EcoVadis-Audit mit Bestnote (FOTO)
Von klimafreundlicher Ernährung bis Digitalisierung in der Landtechnik - IGW Digital geht mit ...
Bain weiterhin auf Erfolgskurs / Deutsch-Schweizer Führungsteam erweitert
FREE NOW es la primera plataforma de movilidad que se convertirá en cero emisiones netas en ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
NanoRepro: Corona-Antigentest für Zuhause bei Behörde eingereicht
Jahresanfang: Kreditnachfrage steigt um 35,3 % - Zinsen steigen ebenfalls
Headhunter Öffentlicher Dienst und Kommunen - Erfolgreiche Stellenbesetzungen in den Bereichen ...
Deutsche Bahn Connect und Degussa Bank vereinfachen die Abrechnung von Mobilitätsbudgets / ...
Wahlgeschenk für Biden, Kommentar zum US-Senat von Peter De Thier
Beech IT: Programmierer werden in den 2020ern so rar sein wie heute der Impfstoff
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:10 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
08.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
08.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
05.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
05.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
30.12.20
EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
30.12.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
30.12.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
30.12.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
30.12.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
4
Atrium hohe dividendenrendite