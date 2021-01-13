Bakery Ingredients Market to Reach $19.2 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.7% CAGR Allied Market Research
- Consumer inclination for healthier bakery products, surge in demand for convenient foods, and changes in lifestyle & culture fuel the growth of the global bakery ingredients market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Bakery ingredients Market by Type (Enzymes, Starch, Fiber, Colors, Flavors, Emulsifiers, Antimicrobials, Fats, Dry Baking Mix, And Others), and Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Rolls & Pies, Cakes & Pastries, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global bakery ingredients industry garnered $13.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Consumer inclination for healthier bakery products, surge in demand for convenient foods, and changes in lifestyle & culture fuel the growth of the global bakery ingredients market. However, presence of other healthier alternatives and strict regulations & international standards for quality hinder the market growth. On the other hand, R&D activities to improve quality and shelf life, lesser manufacturing costs, and trend of frozen bakery products create new opportunities in the coming years.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2366
Covid-19 Scenario
- Owing to shortage in supply of bakery ingredients due to closedown of manufacturing facilities and disrupted supply chain during the lockdown, the prices are expected to increase.
- The demand for bakery ingredients reduced considerably due to shutdown of cafes, hotels, supermarkets, and bakeries with lockdown restrictions taking place in many countries.
- However, the demand is estimated to rise steadily during the post-lockdown period as many governments put off restrictions of lockdown. Bakeries have opened and markets have been flooded with bakery products.
The dry baking mix segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
0 Kommentare