- Consumer inclination for healthier bakery products, surge in demand for convenient foods, and changes in lifestyle & culture fuel the growth of the global bakery ingredients market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,"Bakery ingredients Market by Type (Enzymes, Starch, Fiber, Colors, Flavors, Emulsifiers, Antimicrobials, Fats, Dry Baking Mix, And Others), and Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Rolls & Pies, Cakes & Pastries, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027."According to the report, the global bakery ingredients industry garnered $13.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.