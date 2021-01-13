Engineered Wood Market to Garner $400.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Surge in use of engineered wood over other building materials and rise in reconstruction, renovation, and remodeling of old buildings drive the growth of the global engineered wood market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Engineered Wood Market by Type (I-Beams, Plywood, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber), and Oriented Strand Boards (OSB), Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT), and Others), Application (Construction, Furniture, Flooring, Packaging, and Others) and End User (Residential and Commercial & Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global engineered wood industry was pegged at $284.76 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $400.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.