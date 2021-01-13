 

NETSCOUT to Report Q3 FY’21 Financial Results on January 28th

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its third-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The number for the conference call is (785) 424-1667. The conference call ID is NTCTQ321. A replay of the call will be made available after 12:00 p.m. ET on January 28th for approximately one week. The number for the replay is (800) 283-8183 for U.S./Canada and (402) 220-0867 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at https://ir.netscout.com/investors/overview/default.aspx.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

2021 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

NETSCOUT to Report Q3 FY’21 Financial Results on January 28th NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) plans to announce its third-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. NETSCOUT will host a corresponding …

