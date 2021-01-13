Acadia Realty Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR – “Acadia” or the “Company”) has determined that the Federal tax treatment for 2020 distributions to holders of its common shares of beneficial interest (CUSIP # 004239109) traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “AKR” is as follows:
|
Distribution Allocable to 2020
Record
Payment
Total
Distribution
Taxable
Qualified
Taxable
Ordinary
Total
Capital
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Date
Date
Per Share
Total
Dividend
Dividend
Gain
Gain for 2020
