 

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR – “Acadia” or the “Company”) has determined that the Federal tax treatment for 2020 distributions to holders of its common shares of beneficial interest (CUSIP # 004239109) traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “AKR” is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution Allocable to 2020

 

 

Record

 

Payment

 

Total
Distribution

 

 

 

Taxable
Qualified

 

Taxable
Ordinary

 

Total
Capital

 

Unrecaptured
Section 1250

Date

 

Date

 

Per Share

 

Total

 

Dividend

 

Dividend

 

Gain

 

Gain for 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

