 

Ligand Receives Milestone Payment from Merck

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today reported that the company will receive a $1.5 million milestone payment from Merck triggered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) acceptance for review of a biologics license application (BLA) for V114, an investigational 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate for the prevention of pneumococcal disease in adults.

“This collaboration with Merck is one of the core assets that catalyzed our acquisition of Pfenex last October,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand. “If commercially launched, Ligand is entitled to a low-single-digit royalty on net sales of V114. The CRM197 carrier protein produced via our patent protected Protein Expression Technology platform is utilized in the V114 vaccine program.”

About Protein Expression Technology Platform

The Protein Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not suitable. Multiple global manufacturers have demonstrated consistent success with the platform and the technology is currently out-licensed for numerous commercial and development-stage programs. The versatility of the platform has been demonstrated in the production of enzymes, peptides, antibody derivatives and engineered non-natural proteins. Partners seek the platform as it can contribute significant value to biopharmaceutical development programs by reducing development timelines and costs for manufacturing therapeutics and vaccines. Given pharmaceutical industry trends toward large molecules with increasing structural complexities, the Protein Expression Technology is well positioned to meet these growing needs as the most comprehensive broadly available protein production platform in the industry.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a revenue-generating biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Ligand’s business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Ligand’s business model is based on doing what Ligand does best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. Ligand partners with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s OmniAb technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand’s Protein Expression Technology is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable approach to recombinant protein production, and is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production that cannot be made by more traditional systems. Ab Initio technology and services for the design and preparation of customized antigens enable the successful discovery of therapeutic antibodies against difficult-to-access cellular targets. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Janssen, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, GSK and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ligand Receives Milestone Payment from Merck Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today reported that the company will receive a $1.5 million milestone payment from Merck triggered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) acceptance for review of a biologics license …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Ligand and GSK Enter Global Collaboration and License Agreement Leveraging Icagen’s Discovery Technology to Target Neurological Disorders

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
269
Ligand - Turnouround vor dem Herren?