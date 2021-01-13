Truss CBD USA, a Molson Coors and HEXO Corp Joint Venture, Launches Veryvell Sparkling CBD Water in Colorado

Truss CBD USA, a joint venture majority owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company (“Molson Coors”) and operated in partnership with HEXO Corp (“HEXO”), today announces the U.S. launch of Veryvell, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling CBD beverages, exclusively available in Colorado.

Veryvell is a hemp-derived, adaptogenic, sparkling CBD water infused with a crisp taste, zero calories and zero sugar. Veryvell is now available to Colorado-based consumers both online and at select retailers in Colorado in three flavors: Focus (Grapefruit Tarragon), Mind & Body (Strawberry Hibiscus) and Unwind (Blueberry Lavender).

“Last year, we redefined ourselves as Molson Coors Beverage Company and in doing so, laid out a clear vision of leveraging the competitive strengths of our storied foundation in beer to grow in new spaces beyond the beer aisle,” said Pete Marino, president of the emerging growth division for Molson Coors. “Truss’ entry into the CBD market in Colorado and the launch of Veryvell, a brand we believe will resonate well with Colorado consumers, is another example of Molson Coors’ expansion into new beverage categories.”

Veryvell marks Truss CBD USA’s first entry in the American CBD market and is another example of Molson Coors’ moves to cultivate the company’s beverage offerings. The diversification of the Molson Coors portfolio includes an exclusive agreement with The Coca Cola Company to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S. as well as an expanding roster of non-alcoholic innovations. This includes an investment in ZENWTR, created by noted beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, a distribution agreement with La Colombe for their RTD line of canned coffees, and a recently announced North American distribution partnership with ZOA, a new energy drink being launched by a multi-faceted team of fitness, health and beverage industry changemakers including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Whether you’ve dabbled in CBD before or are curious to try something new, Veryvell invites a moment of self-care to your day through a refreshing and balanced mix of hemp extracts and natural flavors,” said Jane Armstrong Hockman, Truss CBD USA general manager. “Each beverage in the product line offers a unique blend of CBD and adaptogens, giving consumers the freedom to pick the combination that best meets them in the moment. We are thrilled to bring our beverage expertise and commitment to quality to this emerging wellness category.”