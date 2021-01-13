 

Truss CBD USA, a Molson Coors and HEXO Corp Joint Venture, Launches Veryvell Sparkling CBD Water in Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:31  |  80   |   |   

Truss CBD USA, a joint venture majority owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company (“Molson Coors”) and operated in partnership with HEXO Corp (“HEXO”), today announces the U.S. launch of Veryvell, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling CBD beverages, exclusively available in Colorado.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005291/en/

Veryvell is a hemp-derived, adaptogenic, sparkling CBD water infused with a crisp taste, zero calories and zero sugar. Veryvell is now available to Colorado-based consumers both online and at select retailers in Colorado in three flavors: Focus (Grapefruit Tarragon), Mind & Body (Strawberry Hibiscus) and Unwind (Blueberry Lavender).

“Last year, we redefined ourselves as Molson Coors Beverage Company and in doing so, laid out a clear vision of leveraging the competitive strengths of our storied foundation in beer to grow in new spaces beyond the beer aisle,” said Pete Marino, president of the emerging growth division for Molson Coors. “Truss’ entry into the CBD market in Colorado and the launch of Veryvell, a brand we believe will resonate well with Colorado consumers, is another example of Molson Coors’ expansion into new beverage categories.”

Veryvell marks Truss CBD USA’s first entry in the American CBD market and is another example of Molson Coors’ moves to cultivate the company’s beverage offerings. The diversification of the Molson Coors portfolio includes an exclusive agreement with The Coca Cola Company to manufacture, market, and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S. as well as an expanding roster of non-alcoholic innovations. This includes an investment in ZENWTR, created by noted beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, a distribution agreement with La Colombe for their RTD line of canned coffees, and a recently announced North American distribution partnership with ZOA, a new energy drink being launched by a multi-faceted team of fitness, health and beverage industry changemakers including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Whether you’ve dabbled in CBD before or are curious to try something new, Veryvell invites a moment of self-care to your day through a refreshing and balanced mix of hemp extracts and natural flavors,” said Jane Armstrong Hockman, Truss CBD USA general manager. “Each beverage in the product line offers a unique blend of CBD and adaptogens, giving consumers the freedom to pick the combination that best meets them in the moment. We are thrilled to bring our beverage expertise and commitment to quality to this emerging wellness category.”

Seite 1 von 4
Molson Coors Beverage Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Truss CBD USA, a Molson Coors and HEXO Corp Joint Venture, Launches Veryvell Sparkling CBD Water in Colorado Truss CBD USA, a joint venture majority owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company (“Molson Coors”) and operated in partnership with HEXO Corp (“HEXO”), today announces the U.S. launch of Veryvell, a new line of non-alcoholic, sparkling CBD beverages, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
MedMen Announces Additional US$10 Million Senior Secured Convertible Note Financing Under Gotham ...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Molson Coors Beverage Company to Webcast 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
15.12.20
Molson Coors Beverage Company Donates Nearly 3 Million Meals to Families Across U.S. And Canada

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.11.20
5
Molson Coors