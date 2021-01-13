Boxlight’s Clevertouch Fills EdTech Needs in Colorado School District

Canon City School District goals included moving towards interactive technology to meet students where they are and adapt to how they learn. Interactive education technology would also make the classroom environment more relevant and engaging. The school district understands that students are ‘digital nomads’ and use technology in their lives outside of school.

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced a successful installation of Clevertouch IMPACT Plus panels in Canon City School District in Colorado, generating approximately $400,000 in revenue for Boxlight.

Canon City Schools invested in 110 Clevertouch IPACT Plus panels on mobile carts that were installed in all K-5 classrooms. The district chose the Clevertouch panels due to their compatibility with Chromebooks, the Clevershare collaboration app and the ability to use the Android system directly on the panel.

“The Clevertouch panels allowed us to adapt and become more mobile overall in the district,” said Dan Coppa, Instructional Technology Coach, Canon City School District. “Even the more resistant teachers are using the Clevertouch panels as an instructional tool every day in the classroom.”

For a full case study about the Canon City SD, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

