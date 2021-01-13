 

Boxlight’s Clevertouch Fills EdTech Needs in Colorado School District

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage and software solutions, today announced a successful installation of Clevertouch IMPACT Plus panels in Canon City School District in Colorado, generating approximately $400,000 in revenue for Boxlight.

Canon City School District goals included moving towards interactive technology to meet students where they are and adapt to how they learn. Interactive education technology would also make the classroom environment more relevant and engaging. The school district understands that students are ‘digital nomads’ and use technology in their lives outside of school.

Canon City Schools invested in 110 Clevertouch IPACT Plus panels on mobile carts that were installed in all K-5 classrooms. The district chose the Clevertouch panels due to their compatibility with Chromebooks, the Clevershare collaboration app and the ability to use the Android system directly on the panel.

“The Clevertouch panels allowed us to adapt and become more mobile overall in the district,” said Dan Coppa, Instructional Technology Coach, Canon City School District. “Even the more resistant teachers are using the Clevertouch panels as an instructional tool every day in the classroom.”

For a full case study about the Canon City SD, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, http://clevertouch.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

