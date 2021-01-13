Quanterix Provides Operational and Preliminary Financial Highlights

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today provided operational and preliminary financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

"While last year brought extraordinary challenges for the world, it also amplified the critical potential of our precision health strategy to address acute issues associated with the spread of COVID-19 virus and longer-term health concerns resulting from the infection," said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Quanterix and Founder of Powering Precision Health (PPH). "Our timely pivot to address the pandemic enabled us to keep our employees safe and by year-end, deliver a robust suite of novel COVID-19 testing solutions to support the battle in 2021. Our advances in ultra-sensitive proteomics testing enable top researchers to tackle important COVID challenges and accelerate our Neurology tools strategy with vital new additions to our assay menu supporting both Alzheimer’s and COVID-19 research and diagnostics. We enter 2021 with short and long-term growth catalysts fueling our potential to scale our powering precision health strategy."