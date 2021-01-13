Foresight Eye-Net Initiates Pilot Project with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will begin a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer to test its Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution. The pilot project will be used to validate and evaluate the software development kit (SDK) configuration of the Eye-Net solution for possible integration into the vehicle manufacturer’s smart city project.
This is Eye-Net Mobile’s third pilot project in Japan, following the Company’s announcements last August about two pilot projects with leading global Japanese technology and electronics companies. Eye-Net Mobile’s market penetration strategy advocates concentrating on one geographic region in order to achieve a critical mass of Eye-Net Protect users in a defined area that could potentially increase the chances of preventing road accidents and saving lives.
“This first pilot with a top global vehicle manufacturer opens a new market for Eye-Net Mobile and demonstrates a need in the automotive industry for a readily-available software-based solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts and enhances the safety of drivers and other vulnerable road users,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.
