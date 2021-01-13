 

Foresight Eye-Net Initiates Pilot Project with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will begin a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer to test its Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution. The pilot project will be used to validate and evaluate the software development kit (SDK) configuration of the Eye-Net solution for possible integration into the vehicle manufacturer’s smart city project.

This is Eye-Net Mobile’s third pilot project in Japan, following the Company’s announcements last August about two pilot projects with leading global Japanese technology and electronics companies. Eye-Net Mobile’s market penetration strategy advocates concentrating on one geographic region in order to achieve a critical mass of Eye-Net Protect users in a defined area that could potentially increase the chances of preventing road accidents and saving lives.

“This first pilot with a top global vehicle manufacturer opens a new market for Eye-Net Mobile and demonstrates a need in the automotive industry for a readily-available software-based solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts and enhances the safety of drivers and other vulnerable road users,” said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.

For more information about Eye-Net Mobile, please visit www.eyenet-mobile.com, or follow the Company’s LinkedIn page, Eye-Net Mobile; Twitter, @EyeNetMobile1; and Instagram channel, Eyenetmobile1, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

About Foresight
 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

Seite 1 von 2
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight Eye-Net Initiates Pilot Project with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will begin a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QuantumScape Corporation ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Foresight to Present at CES 2021 Virtual Conference
28.12.20
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Prices $26 Million Registered Direct Offering
16.12.20
Foresight Partners with University of Michigan's TechLab at Mcity to Enhance Vision Systems for Autonomous Vehicles

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
6
Foresight FRSX: Autonomes Fahren - CoVid19 Screening - Defense