Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will begin a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer to test its Eye-Net Protect cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution. The pilot project will be used to validate and evaluate the software development kit (SDK) configuration of the Eye-Net solution for possible integration into the vehicle manufacturer’s smart city project.

This is Eye-Net Mobile’s third pilot project in Japan, following the Company’s announcements last August about two pilot projects with leading global Japanese technology and electronics companies. Eye-Net Mobile’s market penetration strategy advocates concentrating on one geographic region in order to achieve a critical mass of Eye-Net Protect users in a defined area that could potentially increase the chances of preventing road accidents and saving lives.