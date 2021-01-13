 

Everbridge Software Platform Selected to Support Second Consecutive Presidential Inauguration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its Mass Notification system will be used to help keep Washington, D.C. area residents and visitors safe and informed in the days leading up to and during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2021. The United States Park Police (USPP), one of the oldest uniformed federal law enforcement agencies in the country, and the District of Columbia government, will once again partner to leverage the Everbridge platform to provide subscribers with safety, weather, traffic, event and emergency alerts, at a time when the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak poses new challenges for organizers and attendees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005522/en/

Everbridge Selected to Support Second Consecutive Presidential Inauguration (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge Selected to Support Second Consecutive Presidential Inauguration (Photo: Business Wire)

Given the rising number of coronavirus cases around the country, the incoming administration plans a scaled-back Inauguration Day with a focus on pandemic safety procedures, fewer public events, and a smaller gathering on the National Mall. City officials encourage residents and visitors to sign up to receive the latest information and updates leading up to and throughout the event. Current subscribers in the Washington, D.C. area will continue to receive their regular local alerts from Everbridge and can choose to opt-in to Presidential Inauguration specific information.

This marks the second Presidential Inauguration in which D.C.-area public safety agencies utilized Everbridge to help protect residents and attendees and ensure a smooth day of activities. In 2017, USPP and D.C. Homeland Security teamed up with Everbridge to keep everyone informed throughout Inauguration week.

“We are honored to partner again with the Washington, D.C. government and the United States Park Police in their efforts to provide timely and actionable information on Inauguration Day,” said Brian Toolan, Head of Government Strategy for Everbridge. “With COVID-19 making this an Inauguration unlike any before, it remains imperative to follow the guidelines put forth by officials to make this a safe experience.”

Other large-scale deployments of Everbridge for major events include football championships, celebratory parades, Times Square New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Previous events also include the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

Disclaimer

