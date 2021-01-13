 

How to Secure Remote Access with VPNs? Safe-T Strengthen Relations with its Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Join Safe-T and leading partners for its January virtual events

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, continues to strengthen collaboration with its distribution partners and will participate in two virtual events during January 2021.

The virtual events will be held with four of the Company's partners, including HTC Global Services and Softprom Distribution GmbH.  HTC Global Services is a global provider of information technology services and solutions in India.  Softprom Distribution GmbH is a leading Value-Added IT distributor in the Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS countries”), European countries, and more.

Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development at Safe-T Group, will present its advanced solutions for the next generation VPN.  Safe-T Group’s ZoneZero VPN revolutionizes secure access by introducing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to existing VPN infrastructures.  As part of the ZoneZero Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, ZoneZero VPN provides application-layer policy monitoring and enforcement, integration of MFA to any application or service, and true separation of the data plane and control plane - all on top of the existing infrastructure.

The HTC virtual event will take place on January 20, 2021 and can be accessed here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17734/458806  

The Softprom virtual event will take place on January 27, 2021 and can be accessed here:  https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17734/461281?utm_source=Safe-T& ...

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Seite 1 von 3
Safe-T Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

How to Secure Remote Access with VPNs? Safe-T Strengthen Relations with its Partners Join Safe-T and leading partners for its January virtual eventsHERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, continues …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Safe-T Group Ltd. Estimates Record-High Annual Revenues of Approximately $4.9 Million Representing ~50% Growth YoY 2020
31.12.20
Safe-T Group Launches a Consumer VPN Application, Building a Stronger Infrastructure for Significant Growth in User Base
30.12.20
Safe-T Group Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in December 2020 Report Titled, ‘SASE Will Improve Your Distributed Security Everywhere’
28.12.20
Safe-T Offers Free Review of Organizations’ Networks and Attack Footprint in Face of Recent SolarWinds Supply Chain Attacks
23.12.20
Safe-T and Fujitsu Portugal Launch Secure Remote Access Managed Security Service
21.12.20
Safe-T: NetNut is Entering New Defense Security Market
17.12.20
Safe-T Partners with Edvance Technology HK for the Resale of its ZoneZero VPN Solution in Hong Kong and Macau
15.12.20
Safe-T and Accenture Spain Launch Secure Remote Access Managed Security Service

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
1
Safe-T Group Ltd - Datenaustauschlösungen für eine Reihe von Branchen