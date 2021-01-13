How to Secure Remote Access with VPNs? Safe-T Strengthen Relations with its Partners

The virtual events will be held with four of the Company's partners, including HTC Global Services and Softprom Distribution GmbH. HTC Global Services is a global provider of information technology services and solutions in India. Softprom Distribution GmbH is a leading Value-Added IT distributor in the Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS countries”), European countries, and more.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, continues to strengthen collaboration with its distribution partners and will participate in two virtual events during January 2021.

Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development at Safe-T Group, will present its advanced solutions for the next generation VPN. Safe-T Group’s ZoneZero VPN revolutionizes secure access by introducing Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) to existing VPN infrastructures. As part of the ZoneZero Perimeter Access Orchestration suite, ZoneZero VPN provides application-layer policy monitoring and enforcement, integration of MFA to any application or service, and true separation of the data plane and control plane - all on top of the existing infrastructure.

The HTC virtual event will take place on January 20, 2021 and can be accessed here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17734/458806

The Softprom virtual event will take place on January 27, 2021 and can be accessed here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17734/461281?utm_source=Safe-T& ...

About Safe-T

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.