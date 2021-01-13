TAMPA, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, CEO John V. Whitman Jr., talks openly about the State of the Company.



In my opinion being a responsible CEO of a public company is not simply about disclosing required financial information on a timely basis but informing shareholders, interested parties and prospective shareholders what progress the Company is making or has made in terms of fulfilling its business plan. The Company files quarterly and annual financial information disclosures with OTCMarkets.com. To view these filings please follow the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTHR/disclosure. For information about the Company that is not required in financial disclosures please continue reading.

We are an early revenue development stage Company. To standout above the others, we believe it is important to provide the public additional tools for which to assemble a clearer picture of the status of their Company and its prospects for success in the future. We are sharing analytics from our various websites, social media accounts that will provide critical data and trends of engagements by the public. These engagements or clicks tell management if the Company is successfully getting its message to its customers. The paragraphs below will provide the public with real data about their Company.

Since February 25, 2020, the Company has issued forty-four press releases prior to this one. These press releases have reached 40 countries to more than 6,800 media outlets. We have attained a total audience reach of 137,700,965. Total impressions have exceeded 1.89 million and more than 350,000 traditional and social media views. (These analytics were supplied by NewMediaWire on the evening of January 12, 2021). To find our most recent press release or to read past press releases you can visit Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, E*Trade, Ameritrade, OTCMarkets, MSN, CNBC, Business Insider, NASDAQ and all the other thousands of businesses that offer stock quotation or news services.