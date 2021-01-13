 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) CEO Open Letter on the State of The Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, CEO John V. Whitman Jr., talks openly about the State of the Company.

In my opinion being a responsible CEO of a public company is not simply about disclosing required financial information on a timely basis but informing shareholders, interested parties and prospective shareholders what progress the Company is making or has made in terms of fulfilling its business plan. The Company files quarterly and annual financial information disclosures with OTCMarkets.com. To view these filings please follow the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BTHR/disclosure. For information about the Company that is not required in financial disclosures please continue reading.

We are an early revenue development stage Company. To standout above the others, we believe it is important to provide the public additional tools for which to assemble a clearer picture of the status of their Company and its prospects for success in the future. We are sharing analytics from our various websites, social media accounts that will provide critical data and trends of engagements by the public. These engagements or clicks tell management if the Company is successfully getting its message to its customers. The paragraphs below will provide the public with real data about their Company.

Since February 25, 2020, the Company has issued forty-four press releases prior to this one. These press releases have reached 40 countries to more than 6,800 media outlets. We have attained a total audience reach of 137,700,965. Total impressions have exceeded 1.89 million and more than 350,000 traditional and social media views. (These analytics were supplied by NewMediaWire on the evening of January 12, 2021).  To find our most recent press release or to read past press releases you can visit Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, E*Trade, Ameritrade, OTCMarkets, MSN, CNBC, Business Insider, NASDAQ and all the other thousands of businesses that offer stock quotation or news services.

Seite 1 von 3


Sports Venues of Florida Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) CEO Open Letter on the State of The Company TAMPA, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) GGtoor.com Announces the Results of Our GGtoor.com / Chill TCG Showdown Event on January 9, 2021
04.01.21
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Announces GGToor.com January 2021 Tournament Schedule and Overview of Operations
22.12.20
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Announces GGToor.com Chill TCG & Minion Masters MEGA-SBI #1 Tournament Results