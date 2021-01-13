Genasys Inc. Opens International Offices in Singapore and Dubai as Part of Regional Expansion
Company Adds Executives with Significant Regional Experience to Lead Sales Efforts
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced it has opened offices in Singapore and Dubai as part of the Company's ongoing regional expansion. The offices are staffed with business development professionals with extensive regional sales experience in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.
“While the pandemic has severely impacted international business travel, in-person meetings and trade shows, it has significantly increased interest in mass notification solutions and LRAD systems,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “To meet the growing demand in these regions, we have invested in experienced sales leaders to accelerate business development and work with representatives, resellers and prospective customers.”
Sean McKane is serving as Vice President of Business Development for Southeast Asia. Mr. McKane served as the Asia Pacific Sales Director for Federal Signal Corporation from 2008 – 2013 and 2015 - 2017 before accepting the same position with Vigilant Solutions (A Motorola Solutions Company). From 2013 – 2015, he was Country Manager for Eaton Corporation's Hazardous Area Communications division in Australia. Mr. McKane served as Sales Manager and National Sales Director from 2004 – 2008 for Australian telecom carriers Optus Uecomm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications, and Allegro Networks Australia, respectively.
Peter Ayre is serving as Vice President of Business Development for the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia. Mr. Ayre served as Motorola Solution's Regional Sales Director in the Middle East from 2017 – 2020. His sales responsibilities included public safety voice and data solutions, Command & Control infrastructure and multiple Smart City solutions. Mr. Ayre previously served as Regional Sales Manager in the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia regions for Harris Corporation from 2009 – 2017, where he was responsible for sales of tactical communications and public safety infrastructure, and C4i, ISR and border security networks.
