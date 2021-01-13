Genasys Inc. Opens International Offices in Singapore and Dubai as Part of Regional Expansion

Company Adds Executives with Significant Regional Experience to Lead Sales Efforts

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced it has opened offices in Singapore and Dubai as part of the Company's ongoing regional expansion. The offices are staffed with business development professionals with extensive regional sales experience in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

“While the pandemic has severely impacted international business travel, in-person meetings and trade shows, it has significantly increased interest in mass notification solutions and LRAD systems,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. “To meet the growing demand in these regions, we have invested in experienced sales leaders to accelerate business development and work with representatives, resellers and prospective customers.”