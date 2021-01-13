 

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. 2021 Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  79   |   |   

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) would like to provide the following update. Entering 2021, Western is excited about our competitive position, market opportunities, and the prospects for nuclear energy and uranium mining.

Sunday Mine Complex Ready for Production Restart

Western’s Sunday Mine Complex project during 2019/2020 established the mines are in “ready-to-produce” status. These permitted and developed conventional mines can be restarted with minimal capital expenditure. The first uranium/vanadium ore production was stockpiled underground and remains ready for delivery when COVID-19 and market conditions permit.

U.S. Nuclear Industry Continues to Perform and Innovate

The nuclear power industry responded to the challenges of COVID-19 as nuclear power generation set performance records and no reactors were shut down by pandemic challenges. The United States made large strides as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission extended reactor operating lives and the Department of Energy (“DOE”) championed over 50 domestic developers pursuing advanced nuclear technologies. Promising innovations included advanced nuclear power reactors, small modular reactors, microreactors, a versatile test reactor, accident tolerant fuels, and byproduct production of hydrogen. The Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program awarded over $200 million to 10 teams for development, demonstration, and construction of new reactor designs. While COVID-19 had society in lockdowns, the nuclear industry was ramping up baseload power production and progressing toward its next generation.

Global Uranium Supply Imbalance Continues to Grow

The pandemic had the opposite impact on uranium mining, the source of nuclear fuel. COVID-19 caused global supply-side mining disruptions due to mine shutdowns. This led to the lowest uranium production in over a decade, and created a global supply deficit where production was only about 2/3rds of consumption. The world’s three largest uranium producers were forced to buy in the spot market to meet contracts, drawing down available spot inventory. Supply will decline further when two mines, that avoided temporary shutdown, permanently close in early 2021. During 2020, COVID-19 significantly decreased uranium supply quantities resulting in an increased uranium spot price above $30 per pound.

Seite 1 von 4
Western Uranium & Vanadium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. 2021 Update Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) would like to provide the following update. Entering 2021, Western is excited about our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
70
Western Uranium Corp