 

Grom Social Enterprises Backlog Reaches $6.5 Million in New Business for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Rapid Transition from a Studio-Based Model to a Home-Based Model During COVID 19 Shutdown Results in Limited Impact to Revenue

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) (Grom the “Company”, "we", "us", or "our"), the developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original children’s entertainment content provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, and its ability to transition from a studio-based model to a home-based model in a 48 hour period, allowed the company to continue production on then ongoing projects resulting in a minimum impact on revenue during the initial COVID months. Total revenue for 2021 from Grom’s animation subsidiary stands at $6.5 million, and places it close to the $7.0 million pre-COVID booked business going into 2020 and well ahead of the same period in 2019. Unused capacity remains for the second half of the year, which the Company expects to fulfill with the renewal of existing projects/series, as well as new projects that have already undergone successful testing valued in excess of $2.5 million. Due to confidentiality, the partners and project names cannot be disclosed.

“This significantly allows Grom to get back to pre-COVID production levels and overall revenue projections for 2021, following delays of up to 9 months by major studio clients,” said Darren Marks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social Enterprises, “and is testament to the quality and reliability of all our platforms and to the success of our universal strategies in the kids space.”

Marks continued, “The overall strength of our subsidiaries continues to provide a meaningful revenue base with attractive gross margins as we begin to market our exciting COPPA-compliant kids app, Grom Social, that offers solutions to many of today’s on-line issues plaguing Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok, among others. Given these challenges, we believe there is a significant opportunity to accelerate our user growth and efficiently monetize the platform in the near-term, while ultimately, driving long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3


GeoVax Labs Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grom Social Enterprises Backlog Reaches $6.5 Million in New Business for 2021 Rapid Transition from a Studio-Based Model to a Home-Based Model During COVID 19 Shutdown Results in Limited Impact to Revenue Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) (Grom …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
23
GOVX (MKap $7 M) Covid 19 Vaccine Gem
11.06.20
4
GEOVAX Explosiver IMPFSTOFF-Kandidat!!