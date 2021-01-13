Grom Social Enterprises Backlog Reaches $6.5 Million in New Business for 2021

Rapid Transition from a Studio-Based Model to a Home-Based Model During COVID 19 Shutdown Results in Limited Impact to Revenue

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) (Grom the “Company”, "we", "us", or "our"), the developer of Grom Social, a leading social media platform for kids and original children’s entertainment content provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, and its ability to transition from a studio-based model to a home-based model in a 48 hour period, allowed the company to continue production on then ongoing projects resulting in a minimum impact on revenue during the initial COVID months. Total revenue for 2021 from Grom’s animation subsidiary stands at $6.5 million, and places it close to the $7.0 million pre-COVID booked business going into 2020 and well ahead of the same period in 2019. Unused capacity remains for the second half of the year, which the Company expects to fulfill with the renewal of existing projects/series, as well as new projects that have already undergone successful testing valued in excess of $2.5 million. Due to confidentiality, the partners and project names cannot be disclosed.

“This significantly allows Grom to get back to pre-COVID production levels and overall revenue projections for 2021, following delays of up to 9 months by major studio clients,” said Darren Marks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grom Social Enterprises, “and is testament to the quality and reliability of all our platforms and to the success of our universal strategies in the kids space.”

Marks continued, “The overall strength of our subsidiaries continues to provide a meaningful revenue base with attractive gross margins as we begin to market our exciting COPPA-compliant kids app, Grom Social, that offers solutions to many of today’s on-line issues plaguing Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok, among others. Given these challenges, we believe there is a significant opportunity to accelerate our user growth and efficiently monetize the platform in the near-term, while ultimately, driving long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”