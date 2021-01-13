Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021

Like most companies during 2020, Imagin had to adapt to the unexpected circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The Company implemented emergency measures to decrease expenses in all areas of the business to extend its cash runway. Key salaries were reduced by over 50% company-wide, employee travel was frozen, and all meetings were held virtually. These measures remain in place.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC: IMEXF) (FRA: DPD2) (the “Company”) announces that critical milestones met in the second half of 2020 will support the Company in achieving its 2021 goals.

Despite the constraints, Imagin reached a major milestone with the successful transition from the product development stage to manufacturing with the selection of Lighthouse Imaging, an FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified contract manufacturer with expertise in the manufacture of full, state-of-the-art imaging systems for minimally invasive surgeries.

“Our relationship with Lighthouse Imaging marks a new stage in the Company’s progress,” remarked Jim Hutchens, Imagin’s president and CEO. “We anticipate 2021 to be a breakout year with emphasis on manufacturing and the FDA process. This year’s primary goal is the completion of the final pre-production i/Blue Imaging System unit. The Company’s secondary goal is to establish final test parameters with the FDA, as we will continue to build relationships with clinical opinion leaders and expand our IP Platform.”

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Imagin signed a $3 million Convertible Note term sheet and closed the first tranche of $750,000. The Company is planning on additional closings in January, February and March to complete this financing. Imagin intends to utilize the funds raised to support product optimization for manufacturing, as well as the ongoing FDA approval process and market awareness.

Other activities planned for 2021 include participating in the American Urology Association (“AUA”) Annual Meeting in the third quarter, to introduce the final pre-production i/Blue Imaging System to key clinical opinion leaders and the broader medical community.

To further communicate the Company’s message, Imagin delivered its first webinar in October 2020 featuring two world-renowned urologists, Dr. Ashish Kamat from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Dr. Alexandre Zlotta from Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto, who discussed Blue Light Cystoscopy and its limitations. This was followed by a demonstration of how the i/Blue System will address the market’s current needs.