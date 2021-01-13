 

Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  67   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC: IMEXF) (FRA: DPD2) (the “Company”) announces that critical milestones met in the second half of 2020 will support the Company in achieving its 2021 goals.

Like most companies during 2020, Imagin had to adapt to the unexpected circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The Company implemented emergency measures to decrease expenses in all areas of the business to extend its cash runway. Key salaries were reduced by over 50% company-wide, employee travel was frozen, and all meetings were held virtually. These measures remain in place.

Despite the constraints, Imagin reached a major milestone with the successful transition from the product development stage to manufacturing with the selection of Lighthouse Imaging, an FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified contract manufacturer with expertise in the manufacture of full, state-of-the-art imaging systems for minimally invasive surgeries.

“Our relationship with Lighthouse Imaging marks a new stage in the Company’s progress,” remarked Jim Hutchens, Imagin’s president and CEO. “We anticipate 2021 to be a breakout year with emphasis on manufacturing and the FDA process. This year’s primary goal is the completion of the final pre-production i/Blue Imaging System unit. The Company’s secondary goal is to establish final test parameters with the FDA, as we will continue to build relationships with clinical opinion leaders and expand our IP Platform.”

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Imagin signed a $3 million Convertible Note term sheet and closed the first tranche of $750,000. The Company is planning on additional closings in January, February and March to complete this financing.  Imagin intends to utilize the funds raised to support product optimization for manufacturing, as well as the ongoing FDA approval process and market awareness.

Other activities planned for 2021 include participating in the American Urology Association (“AUA”) Annual Meeting in the third quarter, to introduce the final pre-production i/Blue Imaging System to key clinical opinion leaders and the broader medical community.

To further communicate the Company’s message, Imagin delivered its first webinar  in October 2020 featuring two world-renowned urologists, Dr. Ashish Kamat from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Dr. Alexandre Zlotta from Mt. Sinai Hospital in Toronto, who discussed Blue Light Cystoscopy and its limitations. This was followed by a demonstration of how the i/Blue System will address the market’s current needs.

Seite 1 von 2
Imagin Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

1 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Kommentare

alle 1 Kommentare »

Disclaimer

Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC: IMEXF) (FRA: DPD2) (the “Company”) announces that critical milestones met in the second half of 2020 will support the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:16 Uhr
2
Imagin Medical Builds Momentum for 2021
10:18 Uhr
10
Wiedereröffnung Diskussion Imagin Medical