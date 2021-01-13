PharmaTher Approved to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market

The Company’s U.S. listing will trade under the symbol “PHRRF” while the Company’s primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under "PHRM".

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (the "Company"), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc., is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) effective today.

Fabio Chianelli, CEO of the Company commented, "We are focused on developing our clinical-stage product pipeline of novel uses and delivery of ketamine for U.S. FDA approval to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders, and with our common shares listed on the OTCQB it will help us to broaden our awareness and shareholder base with institutional and retail investors in the U.S.”

The Company has also applied to the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for DTC eligibility, which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares. The Company expects to receive DTC eligibility approval shortly.

About PharmaTher Inc.

PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, for FDA approval to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “potential” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Newscope Capital Corporation’s (the “Company) current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the approval of OTCQB Venture Market listing, application of DTC eligibility, broadening awareness and shareholder base of U.S. institutional and retail investors, and meeting milestones of FDA-approved ketamine for mental health, neurological and pain disorders, FDA approval, intellectual property portfolio, psychedelic pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and ketamine programs and product developments. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the period of August 30, 2020 (“MD&A”), dated October 1, 2020, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .