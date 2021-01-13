Worksport Announces TerraVis COR Trademark
TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has received Official Notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that its filing for trademark
protection for TerraVis COR, its line of mobile battery packs, has been accepted, entitling the Company to use the trademark symbol in the U.S. for its innovative, soon-to-be-launched
mobile battery system. The TerraVis COR line, a consumer-oriented extension of Worksport’s TerraVis innovative solar-powered advanced folding truck bed tonneau cover system, is the first in the
industry. This marks the Company’s entrance into the broader consumer goods market, since the COR battery system can be purchased and used without the TerraVis solar tonneau
cover.
The U.S. filing notice precedes publication in in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Official Gazette. This publication provides notice by the Patent and Trademark Office that a mark has been at least preliminarily approved for registration. Once the mark clears this process and is approved, the company may then also use the mark.
The TerraVis Cor mobile battery system is a patented modular battery storage technology product developed in conjunction with TerraVis solar tonneau covers. The entire system is a fusion of cutting-edge solar power generation, storage, and delivery applicable to numerous consumer goods and needs, not just the light (pickup) truck market. TerraVis Cor energy system is a stand-alone portable unit that goes beyond its original intended usage of powering workplaces and campsites. Now the same system has a range of applications that is a perfect complement for our IoT centric lifestyle and connected world and will be available for sale through retail and online channels. The TerraVis Cor battery system is the first modular, scalable, mobile power generator and inverter system of its kind. Offering the owner off-grid powder with replaceable batteries. The battery packs can be charged by solar panels, 12V, or standard wall outlets.
“Worksport is beginning 2021 with a big bang,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “First, we announced initial proceeds of US$1.1 Million from our ongoing Regulation A public offering and now we’ve added to our Intellectual Property Portfolio of over 30 patents and trademarks. The TerraVis COR battery system marks our entry into a broader market, not just the pickup truck owner market. The TerraVis COR system will appeal to any one of the 300+ million Americans who need a mobile power system for emergency use, the campsite, or a jobsite. This market is huge and we’re excited to be entering broader markets with such a disruptive product.”
