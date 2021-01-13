 

Worksport Announces TerraVis COR Trademark

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has received Official Notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that its filing for trademark protection for TerraVis COR, its line of mobile battery packs, has been accepted, entitling the Company to use the trademark symbol in the U.S. for its innovative, soon-to-be-launched mobile battery system. The TerraVis COR line, a consumer-oriented extension of Worksport’s TerraVis innovative solar-powered advanced folding truck bed tonneau cover system, is the first in the industry. This marks the Company’s entrance into the broader consumer goods market, since the COR battery system can be purchased and used without the TerraVis solar tonneau cover.  

The U.S. filing notice precedes publication in in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Official Gazette. This publication provides notice by the Patent and Trademark Office that a mark has been at least preliminarily approved for registration. Once the mark clears this process and is approved, the company may then also use the mark.

The TerraVis Cor mobile battery system is a patented modular battery storage technology product developed in conjunction with TerraVis solar tonneau covers. The entire system is a fusion of cutting-edge solar power generation, storage, and delivery applicable to numerous consumer goods and needs, not just the light (pickup) truck market. TerraVis Cor energy system is a stand-alone portable unit that goes beyond its original intended usage of powering workplaces and campsites. Now the same system has a range of applications that is a perfect complement for our IoT centric lifestyle and connected world and will be available for sale through retail and online channels. The TerraVis Cor battery system is the first modular, scalable, mobile power generator and inverter system of its kind. Offering the owner off-grid powder with replaceable batteries. The battery packs can be charged by solar panels, 12V, or standard wall outlets.

“Worksport is beginning 2021 with a big bang,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. “First, we announced initial proceeds of US$1.1 Million from our ongoing Regulation A public offering and now we’ve added to our Intellectual Property Portfolio of over 30 patents and trademarks. The TerraVis COR battery system marks our entry into a broader market, not just the pickup truck owner market. The TerraVis COR system will appeal to any one of the 300+ million Americans who need a mobile power system for emergency use, the campsite, or a jobsite. This market is huge and we’re excited to be entering broader markets with such a disruptive product.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worksport Announces TerraVis COR Trademark TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has received Official Notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that its filing for trademark protection for TerraVis COR, its line of mobile battery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Saga Pure Asa: Further Information on Subsequent Offerings – Subscription Period Commences 13 January 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board