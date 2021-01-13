Worksport Announces TerraVis COR Trademark

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has received Official Notice from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that its filing for trademark protection for TerraVis COR , its line of mobile battery packs, has been accepted, entitling the Company to use the trademark symbol in the U.S. for its innovative, soon-to-be-launched mobile battery system. The TerraVis COR line, a consumer-oriented extension of Worksport’s TerraVis innovative solar-powered advanced folding truck bed tonneau cover system, is the first in the industry. This marks the Company’s entrance into the broader consumer goods market, since the COR battery system can be purchased and used without the TerraVis solar tonneau cover.



The U.S. filing notice precedes publication in in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Official Gazette . This publication provides notice by the Patent and Trademark Office that a mark has been at least preliminarily approved for registration. Once the mark clears this process and is approved, the company may then also use the mark.