SwarmConnect Launches Video Conferencing for Virtual Financial Advisors and Wall Street Firms

SwarmConnect, in conjunction with DeepSkyConnect and Corporate Roadshow, announces the launch of video conferencing, or 'virtual advisory' services, for the investment and financial industry.

Tulsa, OK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces joint venture with DeepSkyConnect to offer video conferencing solutions to the financial industry.

Virtual Advisory Services

While phone calls to discuss potential funding deals can work to some degree, humans are visual creatures, and ultimately, we want to see and be able to talk to someone face-to-face.

The integration of video conferencing in client relations can also open the door, on a global scale, for financial advisory firms to new types of clientele that advisors have not traditionally served.

Investor Communication and Virtual Conferences

In partnership with Corporate Roadshow, we are also launching a host of video conferencing solutions to include:

- Company Video Calls (earnings)

- Investor Webinars (PowerPoint)

- Annual Shareholder Meetings

- Virtual Investor Conferences

- New Product Launches and Demos

- Reg A and 506(c) Presentations



Corporate Roadshow Management has over 30 years’ experience in the capital and financial markets and will lead the team project of building video conferencing services for companies in both the public and private markets. For more information visit www.corporateroadshow.com

Institutional Investment Firms

DeepSkyConnect will be targeting video conferencing services to such areas as securities lawyers, private equity and investment banking firms, and family offices. AppSwarm will assist in developing marketing, branding, customer support, and client relations with these firms.

Financial firms or potential investors interested in learning more about this project please visit https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

Work from Home Solution

As our economy transforms, more financial companies and employees have been integrating video conferencing technology as a work from home solution. AppSwarm will aim to provide its video conferencing platform to companies who wish to integrate work from home and collaboration solutions into their business operations, while also striving for the safety of their employees and customers alike.

FREE Trial Service

Financial or securities law firms interested in trying out the service can 'signup' for a 14-day free trial at https://www.deepskywireless.com/conferencing/signup/

About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



