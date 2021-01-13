Energy Fuels Inc. CEO Discusses Newly Released Sustainability Report and Entry Into Rare Earths Production for 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio — Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) today announces that its President and CEO, Mark Chalmers, has been featured in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a financial news and content distribution company and one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). During the interview, Chalmers discussed Energy Fuel’s very active 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s recently released Sustainability Report, as well as providing a bright outlook for 2021.

Chalmers said Energy Fuels has been preparing to enter a new business in 2021 – the commercial production of rare earths.

“We are first and foremost a uranium producer, the largest producer of uranium in the United States. We also announced in April we’re entering the rare earth sector. We just recently announced that we secured a supply agreement with The Chemours Company for the purchase of monazite ore, which contains both uranium and rare earths. In addition, we’ve got substantial traction with the U.S. government on supporting a national uranium reserve, which our company had a lot to do with in D.C. So it’s been a busy year, despite the COVID issues.”

In addition to being the largest uranium miner in the U.S., the Energy Fuels portfolio includes a pipeline of high quality, large scale exploration and development projects. Chalmers also commented on the company’s newly released Sustainability Report, available at www.energyfuels.com.

“When you look at all the positive impacts we have as a company when it comes to reducing carbon emissions, whether it be the uranium production for providing nuclear power, the recycling we’ve done for the past couple of decades, the vanadium sector where we have the only primary vanadium plant in the U.S., or our entrance into rare earths, we cover all these critical minerals and materials that are focused on reducing carbon emissions in a more energy-efficient society.”

He concluded with a positive outlook for 2021.

“We will be busy with commercial production of rare earths in 2021. We also hope there will be further activity in the uranium market, whether it be the national reserve or higher uranium prices. We’re prepared for advances in both rare earths and the uranium business. We will also continue to focus on our recycling business where we recover uranium. If you’re committed to clean energy, and I think most people are, we’re in the right spot.”