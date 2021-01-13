Sequential Brands Group Signs New Partnerships for William Rast Brand

“We’re excited to create new collections of men and women’s denim. Since the William Rast brand launched in 2005, it has been known for delivering quality, fashion forward design and premium fit. We’re looking forward to the launch later this year and expanding the brand into additional distribution channels too,” said Arta Isovski, Senior Vice President of Sequential’s Lifestyle Division.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:SQBG), the owner of the William Rast brand, announced today that it has signed new partners for its women’s and men’s denim business. The Company has partnered with Omega Apparel to develop a new line of men’s denim and Millennial Apparel Group for women’s denim.

“We are very pleased to welcome William Rast as our newest partner. With our wide range of resources, we are confident that we can continue to grow William Rast into a meaningful, sustainable, fashion forward brand for us and our retail customers,” said Freddy Mamrout, Division Director of Millennial Apparel Group.

The new collections are expected to launch next year and will be sold at current distribution channels including department stores with a focus on expanding into new channels as well.

About Millennial Apparel Group

Millennial Apparel Group is an industry leading apparel manufacturer. A privately held, family owned company, that was founded on a simple ideal to provide the highest quality product at the best value in the market. Their world class talent and ability to generate trendsetting design, brought to life by their global manufacturing network and powered by their end to end operation. With over 80 in-house designers, they have experience and creativity to design and develop products with the latest trends.

About Omega Apparel

Omega Apparel is one of the leading, customer driven, specialty importers synonymous with denim and everyday lifestyle clothing. Founded in 1995, the Company is independently owned and operated.

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories, including the William Rast brand. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management, and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential’s website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com. To inquire about licensing opportunities, please email: newbusiness@sbg-ny.com.