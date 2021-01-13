Novo Announces Appointment of Michael Spreadborough to Board of Directors

Michael Spreadborough is currently CEO of Metals X Limited (ASX: MLX) and previously Managing Director & CEO of Nusantara Resources and a Non-Executive Director of CleanTeQ Holdings. Mr. Spreadborough has a mining engineering background, with over 30 years’ experience in mining lead, zinc, uranium, copper, gold and iron ore.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“ Novo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Spreadborough has accepted an invitation to join its board of directors.

He has held roles across the scope of the resources industry from business and project development, to operations and exploration. In recent times, Mr. Spreadborough was the General Manager – Mining for Western Mining Corporation, and then later the Vice President – Mining for BHP Billiton, at the world-class Olympic Dam Mine in South Australia. Mr. Spreadborough was previously the General Manager – Coastal Operations for Rio Tinto, responsible for port operations and the Pannawonica mine site in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. He then assumed the position of Chief Operating Officer for Inova Resources Ltd (formerly Ivanhoe Australia) and Sandfire Resources.

Mr. Spreadborough holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, an MBA from Deakin University, and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency. Additionally, Mr. Spreadborough is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“Novo is delighted to welcome Mr. Spreadborough to our board of directors,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, President and Chairman of the Company. “Mr. Spreadborough brings with him a wealth of Australian resource industry operational experience and international executive public company experience. His experience strengthens operational oversight within Novo’s board. We look forward to working with Mike as we advance towards production.”

The Company is also pleased to report that development at its Nullagine gold project continues in line with schedule and budget. Further detailed operational updates will be released over the coming weeks.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

