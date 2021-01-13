 

Stifel Hires Dae Gon Ha as Director Covering Biotech Sector

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Dae Gon Ha, Ph.D., has joined the firm as a Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the biotechnology sector. He is based in the firm’s Boston office.

Dr. Ha most recently served as a Vice President in biotechnology research at BTIG. Prior to BTIG, he was Vice President in biotechnology research at SVB Leerink, where he focused on rare disease companies. Dr. Ha completed his post-doctoral research fellowship at Harvard Medical School, where he initiated, designed, and executed a chemical compound screen with the goal of identifying novel antibiotics. He received a Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Dartmouth College and a B.A. in Biology from Grinnell College.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dae Gon to Stifel, as we continue to extend our leading biotech franchise,” said Keith Gay, Director of Research. “Innovation and investment into next-generation medicines and therapies have never been more important or appreciated, and we are dedicated to providing clients with expert analysis and actionable ideas in this key sector.”

Dr. Ha will help strengthen Stifel’s research presence in the rapidly growing healthcare sector, which is currently the second largest sector in the S&P 500. With this hire, Stifel has a global research team of 52 healthcare professionals, including 19 senior analysts, covering 235 companies within the biotechnology, healthcare providers, medical technology & supplies, and specialty pharmaceutical subsectors.

